Korea toughening rules against dating violence, stalking

The government announced a set of measures Thursday to curb increasing dating violence and stalking as well as better support for victims.



The ministries of gender and justice and the police agency said in a press briefing that the government will enact a new law to punish stalkers with prison terms and heavier penalties.



Stalking is currently classified in Korean law as a misdemeanor and is only punished with fines.



The government also plans to lay out in detail jail times for physical, sexual and emotional dating violence.





Victims will be able to file for a restraining order against assailants. Offenders who violate court orders will be put on criminal trial.The gender ministry and police will enhance support programs for victims, including creating hotlines and expanding free counseling and therapies.Related authorities have run a joint special task force since last August to come up with necessary measures against increasing offenses.Stalking cases jumped to 555 in 2016 from 297 in 2014. Dating violence incidents soared to 8,367 from 6,675 cases during the same period. (Yonhap)