USFK launches Grey Eagle drone unit

NATIONAL

US Forces Korea (USFK) said Wednesday it has created a MQ-C Grey Eagle drone unit as part of efforts to enance warfighting capability here.



The Second Infantry Division plans to put the advanced unmanned aircraft system into full operation in April next year, with its first flight slated for this spring, USFK said in a statement.



A technologically-upgraded derivative of the combat-provel Predator, Grey Eagle is an integrated reconnaissance platform associated with the Apache helicopter.



"It's not an attach drone," said the USFK. "We aren't identifying the number of platforms at this time."



The drone company was launched earlier in the day.



(Yonhap)







