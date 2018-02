SPORTS

President Moon Jae-in will attend the short track speed skating finals at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics on Saturday evening, his aides said.





(Cheong Wa Dae)

Moon will cheer for Korean athletes competing in the men's 1,000 meters and the women's 1,500 meters at Gangneung Ice Arena in Gangneung.He will also meet journalists covering the Olympics and host a dinner with organizing committee officials and volunteers, they said. (Yonhap)