Go to Mobile Version

SPORTS

LATEST NEWS

S. Korea's Kim Min-seok captures bronze in men's 1,500m speed skating

By Yonhap
  • Published : Feb 13, 2018 - 21:43
  • Updated : Feb 13, 2018 - 22:07

South Korea's Kim Min-seok captures bronze in men's 1,500m speed skating won bronze in the men's 1,500 meter speed skating at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, becoming the first Asian to win a medal in the event.

Kim Min-seok (Yonhap)

He was only 0.07 second short of winning silver, and 0.92 second behind the champion. It was Kim's first race at his first Olympics.

Kim recorded a time of 1:44.93 in the race at the Gangneung Oval, following the Netherlands' Kjeld Nuis and Patrick Roest.

He is the first Asian skater to make a podium finish in the men's 1,500m distance in the Winter Olympics, since the inaugural Games in 1924.

Kim's teammate Joo Hyong-jun clocked 1:46.65, to take 17th place. (Yonhap)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114