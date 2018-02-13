S. Korea's Kim Min-seok captures bronze in men's 1,500m speed skating

SPORTS

South Korea's Kim Min-seok captures bronze in men's 1,500m speed skating won bronze in the men's 1,500 meter speed skating at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, becoming the first Asian to win a medal in the event.





Kim Min-seok (Yonhap)

He was only 0.07 second short of winning silver, and 0.92 second behind the champion. It was Kim's first race at his first Olympics.Kim recorded a time of 1:44.93 in the race at the Gangneung Oval, following the Netherlands' Kjeld Nuis and Patrick Roest.He is the first Asian skater to make a podium finish in the men's 1,500m distance in the Winter Olympics, since the inaugural Games in 1924.Kim's teammate Joo Hyong-jun clocked 1:46.65, to take 17th place. (Yonhap)