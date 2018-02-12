Singer Seohyun sings about unification with North Korean art troupe

ENTERTAINMENT

(Yonhap)

Seohyun, right, performs with the North Korea’s Samjiyon Orchestra during the band’s concert at the National Theater of Korea in Seoul on Sunday. (Yonhap)

Seohyun of K-pop girl group Girls’ Generation joined a North Korean art troupe in singing about unification and peace in Seoul on Sunday.The 140-member Samjiyon Orchestra, led by Hyon Song-wol, head of the all-female Moranbong Band, held a special concert at the National Theater of Korea in Seoul to celebrate the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games.According to local media reports, Seohyun, dressed in a white dress and matching heels, made a surprise appearance at the grand finale of the concert. She performed “Let’s Meet Again” and “Our Wish Is Unification,” reflecting the two Korea’s yearning for reunification, with a female octet from the North Korean art troupe. The performers hugged each other as the audience gave them a standing ovation, according to reports.It has been reported that Seohyun was invited to the concert with short notice, on the day of the event.“Seohyun joined the performance without any preparation after receiving a call on the day of the concert. There was no time for a rehearsal,” an agency official told local media.