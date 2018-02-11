Can allies present united front to NK’s proposal of inter-Korea talk?

NATIONAL

With North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un having invited President Moon Jae-in to Pyongyang for a summit, the focus is now on how South Korea can coordinate with the United States to leverage the initiative as an opportunity for denuclearization talks.



The allies appeared to agree that North Korea should make progress on denuclearization before a summit can be held. Moon said he would accept the summit meeting under the right conditions, suggesting Pyongyang should do more to open direct US-North Korea talks on denuclearization.



However, challenges loom large as the allies may clash over the approaches to achieving the goal of denuclearization, analysts said, as Moon may face a tough choice between going along with Trump‘s “maximum pressure” campaign and engaging with the North to ease cross-border tensions after the Olympics.



“It would be like selling ice to the Eskimo,” said Shin Beom-chul, a professor at the Korea National Diplomatic Academy. “It’s extremely difficult to both maintain denuclearization coordination with the US and build trust with North Korea for dialogue.”





South Korea`s President Moon Jae-in shakes hands with Kim Yo-jong, younger sister of North Korea`s leader Kim Jong-un. Yonhap