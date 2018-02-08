Completion of new reactors delayed by quake-safety inspections

BUSINESS

The completion of two new nuclear reactors has been delayed by eight months to meet strengthened safety requirements against earthquakes, the energy ministry said Thursday.



Construction of Shin-Hanul No. 1 and No. 2 reactors began in April 2010 and was planned to be completed by February next year. Ministry officials said the postponement to October is due to delayed test operation of another reactor, Shin-Kori No. 4.



All three of the new reactors passed previous safety inspections, but were placed under more strict evaluations after two major earthquakes in nearby cities last year.





(Yonhap)

The Shin Kori No. 4 was scheduled to be fueled and put on trial operation last year, ahead of completion in September this year. The Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. said the reactor may not meet the target date due to added inspections, and the delay would affect the two other new power plants.The Shin-Hanul reactors, located in Uljin, some 330 kilometers southeast of Seoul, have 1.4 gigawatt capacity each. The Shin-Kori No. 4, built in Ulsan, 414 kilometers southeast of Seoul, also has 1.4 gigawatt capacity.KHNP said the delays will not affect power supply plan, set for 88.5 gigawatts for next year. (Yonhap)