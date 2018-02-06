Prosecutors raid ex-finance minister's office over suspected bribery

NATIONAL

Prosecutors raided the office of former Finance Minister Bahk Jae-wan on Tuesday over suspicions that he took bribes from the state spy agency in the early years of the former Lee Myung-bak government.



Investigators from the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office were sent to search the premises and confiscated evidence, the office said.



Bahk, currently a professor at Sungkyunkwan University, is suspected of accepting kickbacks from the National Intelligence Service (NIS) around 2008, when he served as a senior presidential secretary for political affairs. He worked at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae from 2008-2010 and headed the finance ministry from 2011-2013.





Former President Lee Myung-bak, left, and former Finance Minister Bahk Jae-wan (Yonhap)

Prosecutors also raided the office of a then-Cheong Wa Dae official in connection with the allegation, the Seoul office added.The raid comes amid a widening prosecution investigation into the spy agency's alleged bribe offers to top government officials in the past two administrations led by Lee and ousted leader Park Geun-hye.The prosecution has signaled it could soon bring the former president Lee in for questioning as a suspect. On Monday, it said Lee has been cited as a principal offender in the indictment of his former aide accused of involvement in the NIS bribery scandal.Ousted president Park, who is already standing trial over a string of corruption charges, has also been additionally charged on bribery linked to the NIS case. (Yonhap)