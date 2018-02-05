WJSN to return with wizardly ‘Dream Your Dream’ on Feb. 27

ENTERTAINMENT

WJSN (Starship Entertainment)

K-pop act WJSN, also known as Cosmic Girls, will return with its fourth EP “Dream Your Dream” on Feb. 27, the group’s agency Starship Entertainment said Monday.The upcoming album marks the group’s first release since its first full-length album “Happy Moment” in June last year.The release schedule for the new album shared via WJSN’s official website featured dates for the release of track-list and a music video, slated for Feb. 21 and 22, respectively. The wizardly design of the schedule, looking like an invitation from a magic school, dropped hints of the group’s new concept as well.The 13-piece multi-national K-pop girl group, which includes three Chinese members Cheng Xiao, Mei Qi and Xuan Yi, debuted in February 2016 with its first EP “Would You Like.” The act released its second EP “The Secret” in August 2016 and its third EP “From. WJSN” in January last year. In 2015, WJSN also won a Rising Star Award from Asia Artist Awards.