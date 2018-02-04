Former Lee aide indicted for taking NIS money

NATIONAL

Prosecutors on Sunday indicted an ex-aide to former President Lee Myung-bak for receiving illicit money from the National Intelligence Agency.



Kim Jin-mo, who served as presidential secretary for civil affairs from 2009-2011, is charged with bribery and embezzlement, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said.





He is suspected of taking about 50 million won ($47,080) from the National Intelligence Service and using it to silence a whistleblower official who raised suspicions in April 2011 about the government's illegal surveillance of civilians.Kim was arrested on Jan. 17 along with Kim Paik-joon, who served as senior secretary for administrative affairs to Lee.The prosecution said it also plans to indict Kim Paik-joon, dubbed Lee's "butler," on Monday for receiving more than 400 million won from the NIS between 2008 and 2012. (Yonhap)