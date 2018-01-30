Louis Vuitton launches online store in Korea

|Louis Vuitton
Shoppers in Korea -- including those living on Jeju Island -- can purchase and have their products delivered by shopping at www.louisvuitton.kr, which offers a full range of luxury products: leather goods, watches, luggage, gifting collection, handbags, perfumes, accessories and jewelry.
The brand said it will add shoes and ready-to-wear clothing collections to the online store.
Louis Vuitton first opened an online store in France in 2005. It currently operates 11 other online stores including those in Korea, the UK, Spain and Japan.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)