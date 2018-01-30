Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

Louis Vuitton launches online store in Korea

By Kim Da-sol
  • Published : Jan 30, 2018 - 11:23
  • Updated : Jan 30, 2018 - 16:47
Fashion powerhouse Louis Vuitton has launched its official online store in Korea, 28 years after it first opened a brick-and-mortar store in Seoul. 

Louis Vuitton

Shoppers in Korea -- including those living on Jeju Island -- can purchase and have their products delivered by shopping at www.louisvuitton.kr, which offers a full range of luxury products: leather goods, watches, luggage, gifting collection, handbags, perfumes, accessories and jewelry. 

The brand said it will add shoes and ready-to-wear clothing collections to the online store. 

Louis Vuitton first opened an online store in France in 2005. It currently operates 11 other online stores including those in Korea, the UK, Spain and Japan. 

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)

LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114