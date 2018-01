NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Four workers died of asphyxiation after a gas leak at steelmaker Posco’s plant in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, Thursday.According to the authorities, the workers inhaled nitrogen while working on a facility that supplies oxygen to a furnace at the Pohang steelworks at about 4 p.m. The workers are said to be employees of a Posco subcontractor.The accident is thought to have occurred while the workers were replacing materials used at the facility.The authorities are investigating the accident to determine the exact cause of the deaths.(cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)