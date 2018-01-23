NATIONAL

Appeals court metes out harsher punishment to 2 ex-Park aides over artist blacklist

This composite photo captures former Chief of Staff Kim Ki-choon (L) and former Culture Minister Cho Yoon-sun appearing at the courthouse for the appeals trial over the artist blacklist on Jan. 23, 2018. (Yonhap)

The court also found former President Park Geun-hye involved in the making of the blacklist, recognizing her as an accomplice in the case.

The court upheld the previous verdicts on five other defendants, including ministry and presidential officials, who received 18 months or two years in prison or a suspended sentence.

Kim and Cho were indicted in February 2017 on charges of abuse of power and perjury. They are accused of masterminding the creation of a list of nearly 10,000 artists, writers and filmmakers deemed unfriendly to the then-ruling conservative administration. Those on the list were denied state subsidies or removed from their jobs in the mainstream media.

The court ruled that the government's uniform exclusion of critical artists from state support violated the Constitution and infringed on the right to not be discriminated against for artistic or cultural expression.

"It is unprecedented that the president and her aides, who are at the top of the highest powers, organized, planned and carried out such discriminatory treatment," the court said. "There is no right or wrong in culture ... once the government discriminates against those who think differently, it leads to totalitarianism."

Regarding the ruling on Cho, the court said that it was hard to conclude that the blacklist was carried out without her direction or approval.

The court acknowledged that former president Park is complicit, as she made explicit in her policy drive to "'set right' the cultural industry which, to her, was left-leaning."

"She instructed Kim to draw up a measure and she received reports on the outcome of senior secretaries' meeting over the matter," it noted. "This indicates a comprehensive approval by the president of the blacklist."

Seoul Central District Court put Kim behind bars for three years. But it released Cho on a one-year prison term suspended for two years, only convicting her of perjury.

Kim was in office from mid-2013 to early 2015. Cho served as the presidential secretary for political affairs from June 2014 for about a year and became the culture minister in September last year. (Yonhap)