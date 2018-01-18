Singers in boots, new concept for Gugudan

ENTERTAINMENT

A promotional image for “Act.4 Cait Sith.” (Jellyfish Entertainment)

Gugudan heralded its return on Jan. 31 with the single “Act.4 Cait Sith,” which will have the K-pop act brandishing a concept that centers on the “Puss in Boots” fairy tale.Jellyfish Entertainment on Thursday announced the concept for Gugudan’s upcoming single and its lead track “The Boots.”According to the agency, the new record will feature the K-pop act’s interpretation of the European literary tale “Puss in Boots.” Popularized by a character of the same name in the “Shrek” animated films, the tale tells of a cat who helps his penniless master with trickery and deceit.“The message is that Gugudan will be ‘Puss in Boots’ for fans,” Jellyfish said.Gugudan’s new single will be released via local music streaming websites at 6 p.m. on Jan. 31The nine-piece group has adopted concepts that center on fairy tales in its promotional activities. It debuted in 2016 with the EP “Act. 1 The Little Mermaid.”By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)