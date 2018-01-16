Seoul City distributes disaster response manual for women

NATIONAL

Seoul City's safety manual for women (Seoul Metropolitan Government=Yonhap)

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Tuesday that it had made a safety manual for women, who have fewer opportunities to receive related training compared to men, according to a survey.The manual consists of instructions on how to respond to fires, earthquakes, typhoons, floods, subway accidents and building collapses. Instructions on using fire extinguishers, providing first aid and instructions regarding infants and children are also included.According to the survey by the Ministry of Gender Equality & Family in 2016, only 53.5 percent of women here have received any kind of disaster response training or education, while the corresponding figure for men is 81.4 percent.Seoul City started distributing the manual on Monday to local fire stations, disaster training centers, fire academies and other institutions. The PDF version of the manual will soon be available at the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s website.The manual is also available in 11 other languages including English, Chinese, Japanese, Russian and Thai.By Cho Yun-myung (yunc39@heraldcorp.com)