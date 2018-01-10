Actress Son Ye-jin to return to small screen

The upcoming drama will revolve around the love story between Yoon Jin-ah, a 30-something supervisor of a coffee franchise played by Son, and Seo Joon-hee, the younger brother of Yoon’s best friend. The story unfolds as Yoon, who finds her life monotonous, suddenly develops romantic feelings toward Seo. Rookie actor Jung Hae-in was reportedly offered the role of Seo.
The drama will be produced by director Ahn Pan-seok, who was behind “Behind the White Tower” and “Secret Love Affair,” both highly acclaimed for their critical look at Korean society. Son also expressed her excitement toward the new drama, saying she has always wanted to work with Ahn and that she has been waiting for such a production.
Son, who began her acting career in 2000, rose to stardom with romance-themed films and TV series such as “The Classic” and “Summer Scent.” She also starred in the historical flick “The Last Princess” in 2016 and is set to star in the upcoming movie “Negotiation” with actor Hyun Bin. The last drama Son was featured in was “The Legend of Orpheus” in 2013.
“Pretty Sister who Treats Me to Meals” will air in March.
By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)