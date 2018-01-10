Go to Mobile Version

[Weather] More cold weather and snow coming

By Bak Se-hwan
  • Published : Jan 10, 2018 - 10:53
  • Updated : Jan 10, 2018 - 10:53
Strong winds and low temperatures will prevail across the country Wednesday, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

Temperatures are expected to reach minus 10 degrees Celsius in the morning in some parts of central inland areas, according to the weather agency, which has issued heavy snow warnings for Chungcheong, Jeolla and Gyeongsang provinces. 

(Yonhap)

Freeze warnings have also been issued for areas in northern Gyeonggi Province and the central inland cities of Gangwon Province and the Yeongseo region, as temperatures are likely to remain around minus 6 C.

Up to 30 centimeters of snow are expected in some parts of Jeju, Dokdo and Ulleungdo, and up to 15 centimeters in South Chungcheong Province and Jeolla provinces.

Temperatures will remain in the range of minus 6 C to 3 C in the daytime in major cities.


