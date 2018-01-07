PyeongChang Olympics to only accept Visa cards

NATIONAL

The PyeongChang Winter Olympics will only accept Visa credit cards for purchases of tickets, souvenirs and other goods at the games venues, officials said Sunday, a move that could cause inconvenience for people who use other cards.



Visa enjoys the exclusive right to be the only credit card that can be used for payments at the Winter Games as it is an official global sponsor of the International Olympic Committee.



The Visa-only policy is likely to cause public inconvenience for visitors, especially Chinese who mostly use China's UnionPay credit cards.





South Korean officials said they expect many Chinese to visit the PyeongChang Winter Olympics as Beijing will host the 2022 Winter Games Olympics.Those who do not have Visa credit cards can purchase Visa prepaid cards with other credit for transactions at Olympic venues.Vending machines are set to be installed at Olympic venues so visitors can buy Visa prepaid cards."We are working to ensure that non-Visa card holders do not suffer inconveniences," a Visa card official said. (Yonhap)