Hyundai’s skyscraper faces hurdle over flight safety

BUSINESS

The construction of Hyundai Motor’s 596-meter Global Business Center in southern Seoul has run into a new problem with the Ministry of National Defense raising safety concerns.



Talks between the Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Defense Ministry over whether to conduct flight safety and radio wave evaluations of the 105-story building took place earlier this week, the government said Thursday.



The latest discussion was arranged by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport to address concerns raised by the Defense Ministry last month.



“The capital of Seoul is the core of national defense. Examination of the impact the 105-floor building will have on air combat and radar masking is needed,” said a post on the Land Ministry’s website.







A bird’s-eye view of Hyundai Global Business Center (Hyundai Motor)