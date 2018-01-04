Ousted leader to be slapped with additional bribery charge: prosecution

NATIONAL

Prosecutors said Thursday they will formally bring an additional bribery charge against former President Park Geun-hye for allegedly accepting billions of won from the state spy agency during her term.



The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office plans to file the indictment in the afternoon, it said in a release. The office announced the previous day it is planning to formally lay the charge within this week.



The fresh indictment centers on allegations that the National Intelligence Service, South Korea's spy agency, provided Park with up to 200 million won ($187,600) in kickbacks every month between May 2013 and July 2016.





(AP)

Prosecutors suspect that the NIS paid Park around 3.8 billion won in total and that she used those funds personally or to carry out illicit political activities.Prosecutors sought to question Park in prison twice over the fresh allegations, but she has refused to cooperate.Park has already been detained and stood trial for nearly a year over 18 charges in connection with a massive corruption scandal that led to her removal from office in March last year.Two former NIS chiefs have been indicted over the bribery charges, with senior secretaries who served in Park's administration also detained under the same charge. (Yonhap)