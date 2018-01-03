Ku Hye-sun inks deal with startup label Partners Park

ENTERTAINMENT

Ku Hye-sun (Partners Park)

Actress Ku Hye-sun has found a new home at startup label Partners Park, after leaving her longtime label YG Entertainment in December.Partners Park was established by Shin Hyo-jung, formerly manager of actor Kim Soo-hyun, and houses rookie actors such as Cha Joo-young and Eom Yi-joon.Ku gained widespread recognition as an actress with KBS hit drama series “Boys Over Flowers” in 2009. In March 2016, she tied the knot with actor Ahn Jae-hyun, who co-starred with Ku in KBS drama series “Blood” in 2015. Ku is also active as a singer-songwriter, director and artist,Ku released her first full-length album “And Spring” last April and is set to premiere her independent short film “Mystery Pink” on Jan. 10.