Ku Hye-sun inks deal with startup label Partners Park

By Hong Dam-young
  • Published : Jan 3, 2018 - 15:11
  • Updated : Jan 3, 2018 - 15:11
Actress Ku Hye-sun has found a new home at startup label Partners Park, after leaving her longtime label YG Entertainment in December.

Partners Park was established by Shin Hyo-jung, formerly manager of actor Kim Soo-hyun, and houses rookie actors such as Cha Joo-young and Eom Yi-joon. 

Ku Hye-sun (Partners Park)

Ku gained widespread recognition as an actress with KBS hit drama series “Boys Over Flowers” in 2009. In March 2016, she tied the knot with actor Ahn Jae-hyun, who co-starred with Ku in KBS drama series “Blood” in 2015. Ku is also active as a singer-songwriter, director and artist,

Ku released her first full-length album “And Spring” last April and is set to premiere her independent short film “Mystery Pink” on Jan. 10.

