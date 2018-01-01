[Newsmaker] NK leader says nuclear button always on his desk

NATIONAL

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un warned Monday that his country’s nuclear arsenal was complete and the launch button was always on his desk, even as he expressed a willingness to send a delegation to the upcoming PyeongChang Olympics.



In his nationally televised New Year’s speech, the young leader claimed the country had mastered full-fledged nuclear force and deterrence capability against the US, as the Trump administration threatened military actions on the North’s nuclear and missile facilities.



While showing defiance to the US, Kim struck a conciliatory note toward Seoul, saying he is open to resuming bilateral talks to discuss the North’s participation in the Olympics and other measures to ease cross-border tensions.



“The entire area of the US mainland is within our nuclear strike range. The US should now acknowledge that the button for nuclear weapons is always on my desk. They should know it is not blackmail but a reality,” Kim said in his nationally televised New Year’s speech.



“The Winter Olympics will be a prime opportunity to demonstrate the spirit of our people. In that regard, we are prepared to take various steps, including the dispatch of a delegation and I believe the authorities of North and South Korea can urgently meet to discuss the matter.”





North Korean leader Kim Jong-un delivers a New Year’s address on Monday at the North’ ruling Workers Party building in Pyongyang. Yonahp