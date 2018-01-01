LGD to unveil first 8K OLED display at CES

BUSINESS

Models show LG Display's 8K 88-inch OLED display panel. (LG Display)

South Korea’s biggest display panel manufacturer LG Display announced Monday that it would unveil the industry’s first 8K 88-inch organic light-emitting diode display panel at the Consumer Electronics Show next week, vowing to lead the 8K resolution market.LG dismissed the industry’s concerns about limits of OLED panels’ ability to display at the 8K level of 33 megapixels per inch -- four times the resolution of 4K panels. The company said it made the panel using an innovative process it had developed.An OLED panel is easier than a liquid crystal display panel to have the 8K resolution without additional costs or power consumption, according to the firm.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)