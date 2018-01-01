LGD to unveil first 8K OLED display at CES

|Models show LG Display's 8K 88-inch OLED display panel. (LG Display)
LG dismissed the industry’s concerns about limits of OLED panels’ ability to display at the 8K level of 33 megapixels per inch -- four times the resolution of 4K panels. The company said it made the panel using an innovative process it had developed.
An OLED panel is easier than a liquid crystal display panel to have the 8K resolution without additional costs or power consumption, according to the firm.
