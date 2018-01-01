Go to Mobile Version

LGD to unveil first 8K OLED display at CES

By Song Su-hyun
  • Published : Jan 1, 2018 - 16:10
  • Updated : Jan 1, 2018 - 17:04
South Korea’s biggest display panel manufacturer LG Display announced Monday that it would unveil the industry’s first 8K 88-inch organic light-emitting diode display panel at the Consumer Electronics Show next week, vowing to lead the 8K resolution market. 

Models show LG Display's 8K 88-inch OLED display panel. (LG Display)

LG dismissed the industry’s concerns about limits of OLED panels’ ability to display at the 8K level of 33 megapixels per inch -- four times the resolution of 4K panels. The company said it made the panel using an innovative process it had developed.

An OLED panel is easier than a liquid crystal display panel to have the 8K resolution without additional costs or power consumption, according to the firm.

