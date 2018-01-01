[Breaking] Kim threatens to mass produce nukes, hints at sending athletes to PyeongChang Olympics

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un started the New Year with nuclear threats, saying the button of the nuclear weapon launch is on his desk.
In his New Year’s message on Monday, Kim also vowed to implement mass- producing nuclear weapons and missiles. He said his country completed state nuke force in 2017.
|North Korean leader Kim Jong-un delivers a New Year message on Monday. (Yonhap)
"The Winter Games to be held in South Korea will be a good occasion for the country. We sincerely hope that the Winter Olympics will be a success," Kim said. "We have readiness to take various steps, including the dispatch of the delegation."
He added that the North is open to talks with South Korea to discuss its participation in the games.
It is the first time that the North has expressed its willingness to attend the international winter sports festival. (khnews@heraldcorp.com)