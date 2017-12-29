Go to Mobile Version

Parliament approves nominees for chief state auditor, Supreme Court justices

By Yonhap
  • Published : Dec 29, 2017 - 20:41
  • Updated : Dec 29, 2017 - 20:41

South Korea's parliament on Friday passed motions to approve the nominees for chief state auditor and two Supreme Court justices.

At a plenary session, the National Assembly voted for Choe Jae-hyeong, tapped as the head of the Board of Audit and Inspection, Ahn Chul-sang and Min You-sook picked as Supreme Court justices.

The vote was put off for more than a week due to the parliamentary deadlock over a constitutional revision.

National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-kyun presides over a plenary session on Dec. 29, 2017. 

(Yonhap)

