Parliament approves nominees for chief state auditor, Supreme Court justices

NATIONAL

At a plenary session, the National Assembly voted for Choe Jae-hyeong, tapped as the head of the Board of Audit and Inspection, Ahn Chul-sang and Min You-sook picked as Supreme Court justices.The vote was put off for more than a week due to the parliamentary deadlock over a constitutional revision.National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-kyun presides over a plenary session on Dec. 29, 2017.(Yonhap)