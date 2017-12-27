Bank allegedly forced female staff to resign after marriage

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A branch of local bank Saemaul Financial Firm allegedly forced its female employees to resign after marriage.The head office is conducting an internal inspection on its branch at Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province. Five female employees of the branch are thought to have resigned against their will.In an interview with a local news outlet, one of the former employees said, “When I started my work, I was forced to give a written promise to resign if I should get married. After reporting about my marriage plan, an executive official of the branch selected the date of my resignation.”The official denied her allegation, saying that the resignations were not “forced.”By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)