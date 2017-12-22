Arrest warrant sought for ex-culture minister involved in Park

Prosecutors on Friday requested an arrest warrant for Cho Yoon-sun, a former culture minister and presidential aide, on charges of bribery and abuse of power, five months after she was released from detention with a suspended prison sentence for her role in blacklisting artists.
Prosecutors are seeking to arrest Cho, 51, for taking illicit money from the spy agency and illegally sponsoring pro-government civic groups under the previous Park Geun-hye administration.
They suspect that Cho took at least 50 million won ($46,270) from the National Intelligence Service (NIS) between 2014 and 2015 when she served as senior presidential secretary for political affairs.
She is also accused of pressuring the Federation of Korean Industries (FKI), a lobby for conglomerates, to donate some 3.5 billion won to 31 conservative groups that supported the Park administration.
Cho was arrested in January for her role in managing a blacklist of artists and celebrities deemed critical of the former president. She was released on July 27 after a lower court sentenced her to one year in prison, suspended for two years. She appealed the ruling. (Yonhap)
Prosecutors are seeking to arrest Cho, 51, for taking illicit money from the spy agency and illegally sponsoring pro-government civic groups under the previous Park Geun-hye administration.
|(Yonhap)
They suspect that Cho took at least 50 million won ($46,270) from the National Intelligence Service (NIS) between 2014 and 2015 when she served as senior presidential secretary for political affairs.
She is also accused of pressuring the Federation of Korean Industries (FKI), a lobby for conglomerates, to donate some 3.5 billion won to 31 conservative groups that supported the Park administration.
Cho was arrested in January for her role in managing a blacklist of artists and celebrities deemed critical of the former president. She was released on July 27 after a lower court sentenced her to one year in prison, suspended for two years. She appealed the ruling. (Yonhap)