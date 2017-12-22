Officer dies trying to stop suicide on 9th floor

NATIONAL

A police officer fell nine stories to his death while trying to stop a man from taking his own life, Thursday.According to Daegu Suseong Police, Jeong Yeon-ho, an 11-year-veteran of the force, died in a fatal accident that occurred at an apartment in Daegu at around 9 p.m. on Thursday.Jeong was sent to the apartment with another officer in response to a call from the man’s parents, who said their son was inside and trying take his own life.Jeong was talking to the man and his mother when the son suddenly went into a bedroom and locked the door. The other officer was talking to the man’s father in the living room.Hearing the man open the window from behind the locked door, Jeong climbed outside the apartment onto a ledge in a bid to stop him, but slipped. Jeong was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.The man who had threatened to take his own life reportedly did not jump.A memorial service for Jeong is to take place at Suseong Police Station on Sunday.(mjk625@heraldcorp.com)