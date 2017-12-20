K-pop stars withdraw from activities after death of Jonghyun

ENTERTAINMENT

A photo of Jonghyun, the main vocalist for SHINee, is placed at his memorial service at Asan Medical Center in Songpa-gu, Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap)

K-pop stars delayed, downscaled and even canceled promotional activities in the wake of the unexpected death of SHINee lead singer Jonghyun.EXO, signed under the same label as SHINee, announced Tuesday it would postpone the release of its winter album “Universe” to Dec. 26 from the originally slated Thursday.Twice also delayed the release of the music video for “Merry & Happy” from Thursday to Friday, it announced via Twitter on Tuesday. Kim’s burial service is to be held Thursday.Seventeen canceled Monday’s episode of “Going Seventeen,” its weekly show released online, promptly after the tragic news, though it was less than an hour before the time slot for the video.BTOB also canceled the press conference for its “2017 BTOB Time Our Concert,” which was set for Saturday, the group announced Wednesday.Jonghyun was found in a state of cardiac arrest at a rented studio apartment in southern Seoul on Monday. He was rushed to a hospital but was pronounced dead.A private memorial for the singer has been set up at Asan Medical Center in eastern Seoul.By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)