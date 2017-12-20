Go to Mobile Version

Buddhist monk suspected of sexual assault

By Korea Herald
  • Published : Dec 20, 2017 - 15:03
  • Updated : Dec 20, 2017 - 15:03
A chief monk at a temple in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, is under investigation for the sexually assault of a woman in her 20s, local media reported Tuesday.


 
(Yonhap)

According to the report, the Buddhist woman told police she had been raped by the chief monk several times over the last four years. The chief monk allegedly forced the victim into sexual intercourse with him to exorcise evil spirits and threatened the victim, saying her family would be hurt or get cancer if she declined to do so.

The monk, however, has reportedly denied the accusations, saying it was consensual sex.

Police are investigating the details of the case.

