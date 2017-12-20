Down jacket saves drowning man in Busan

The incident reportedly took place at Suyeong River in Busan on Tuesday night. The 119 Rescue Center received a call at 11:20 p.m. and rescued the man, who was floating on the river.
|Two 119 personnel rescue a man from Suyeong River in Busan (Busan Fire Department)
The 38-year-old man stayed alive as the down jacket he was wearing helped him float, a rescue worker said to Nocut News.
The man was transferred to a hospital for treatment, according to the report.
By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)