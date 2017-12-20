Go to Mobile Version

Down jacket saves drowning man in Busan

By Park Ju-young
  • Published : Dec 20, 2017 - 15:01
  • Updated : Dec 20, 2017 - 15:01
A man who almost drowned survived due to a down jacket he was wearing, Nocut News reported Wednesday.

The incident reportedly took place at Suyeong River in Busan on Tuesday night. The 119 Rescue Center received a call at 11:20 p.m. and rescued the man, who was floating on the river.

 
Two 119 personnel rescue a man from Suyeong River in Busan (Busan Fire Department)

The 38-year-old man stayed alive as the down jacket he was wearing helped him float, a rescue worker said to Nocut News.

The man was transferred to a hospital for treatment, according to the report.

