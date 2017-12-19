Ex-Barca prospect wins best goal of 2017 by Korean fans

SPORTS

In this file photo taken May 23, 2017, South Korea`s Lee Seung-woo (R) scores a goal against Argentina during the FIFA U-20 World Cup group stage match at Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province. (Yonhap)

Former FC Barcelona prospect Lee Seung-woo's goal against Argentina at the FIFA U-20 World Cup was voted the best goal of the year by local fans, the national football governing body said Tuesday.The Korea Football Association announced the results of its year-end fan polls, and the 19-year-old forward's goal against Argentina earned 4,705 votes, or 23.7 percent of total votes, as the best goal by South Korean national footballers in 2017."I'm very happy to receive this best goal award," Lee said at the Korea Football Association Awards through a video message. "It's an award given by fans' votes and because of this, the U-20 World Cup will always stay in my memory."Lee, who is now playing with Italian side Hellas Verona, dribbled past Argentine defenders from the half line and found the net with his left foot at the U-20 World Cup group stage match at Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, on May 23. With Lee's goal, South Korea won the match 2-1.Lee's chipped goal against Zambia in the friendly match in March was a close second with 4,103 votes.For the match of the year, South Korean fans picked the Taeguk Warriors' 2-1 win over Colombia in a friendly match at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, last month. The match received 7,250 votes, or 36 percent.With Colombian stars like James Rodriguez and Davinson Sanchez playing, South Korea rebounded from their slump with an important victory, thanks to Son Heung-min's brace.South Korea's U-20 World Cup match against Argentina with Lee's goal was voted the second best match of the year with 5,174 votes.The KFA opened the voting on its homepage for 10 days starting Dec. 4. For this reason, South Korea's 4-1 win against Japan at the East Asian Football Federation E-1 Football Championship in Tokyo last Saturday wasn't included. (Yonhap)