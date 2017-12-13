‘As If It’s Your Last’ most viewed K-pop video of 2017

The video, which made a cameo appearance in the film “Justice League,” was ranked the most viewed K-pop related video of this year on YouTube.
The video-sharing platform tallied the views from Nov. 24, 2016, to Nov. 23, 2017, during which the Black Pink’s 2017 single outperformed other K-pop stars like BTS and Twice. As of Wednesday, the video has over 198 million views.
|Black Pink (YG Entertainment)
BTS and Black Pink were also the groups with fastest-growing fan bases. BTS’ official channel “ibighit” recorded the biggest on-year surge in subscribers, followed by Black Pink.
