‘As If It’s Your Last’ most viewed K-pop video of 2017

By Yoon Min-sik
  • Published : Dec 13, 2017 - 14:50
  • Updated : Dec 13, 2017 - 14:50
Black Pink’s “As If It’s Your Last” music video is so popular, even the Flash cannot get enough of it.

The video, which made a cameo appearance in the film “Justice League,” was ranked the most viewed K-pop related video of this year on YouTube.

The video-sharing platform tallied the views from Nov. 24, 2016, to Nov. 23, 2017, during which the Black Pink’s 2017 single outperformed other K-pop stars like BTS and Twice. As of Wednesday, the video has over 198 million views.

Black Pink (YG Entertainment)
BTS, rapidly growing in popularity all around the globe, was ranked No. 2, No. 3 and No. 5 with its videos “DNA,” “Not Today” and “Spring Day,” respectively. Twice’s “Knock Knock,” which was the most popular video among Korean YouTube users, was ranked fourth along with “Signal” at No. 6.

BTS and Black Pink were also the groups with fastest-growing fan bases. BTS’ official channel “ibighit” recorded the biggest on-year surge in subscribers, followed by Black Pink.

By Yoon Min-sik (minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)

