[Photo News] KAIST’s humanoid robot carries 2018 PyeongChang Olympics torch

By Sohn Ji-young
  • Published : Dec 12, 2017 - 15:19
  • Updated : Dec 12, 2017 - 15:19

HUMANOID ROBOT CARRIES OLYMPICS TORCH — Hubo, a humanoid robot developed by a team of researchers at Korea’s top science and technology research university KAIST, passes on the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics torch to KAIST’s Professor Oh Jun-ho, the robot’s lead developer, in Daejeon, Monday. It is the first time that a robot has carried the Olympic torch. (Yonhap)


HUMANOID ROBOT CARRIES OLYMPICS TORCH — Hubo, a humanoid robot developed by a team of researchers at Korea’s top science and technology research university KAIST, drives a vehicle accompanied by KAIST’s Professor Oh Jun-ho, the robot’s lead developer, who is carrying the 2017 PyeongChang Olympics torch, in Daejeon, Monday. (Yonhap)

