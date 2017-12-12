[Photo News] KAIST’s humanoid robot carries 2018 PyeongChang Olympics torch

BUSINESS
|HUMANOID ROBOT CARRIES OLYMPICS TORCH — Hubo, a humanoid robot developed by a team of researchers at Korea’s top science and technology research university KAIST, passes on the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics torch to KAIST’s Professor Oh Jun-ho, the robot’s lead developer, in Daejeon, Monday. It is the first time that a robot has carried the Olympic torch. (Yonhap)
