Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Taxis to offer flat rate for airport-Seoul Station route

By Im Eun-byel
  • Published : Dec 12, 2017 - 14:49
  • Updated : Dec 12, 2017 - 14:49
Taxis will soon offer a flat rate to passengers heading to Seoul Station from Incheon International Airport, Herald Business reported Tuesday.

According to the report, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport plans to roll out a flat-fare option for taxis.
 
(Yonhap)

With the rate based on either distance or time, passengers will pay a fixed price for the ride. Currently, passengers are charged via meters that are officially approved by authorities.

“With the taxi meter system, there is a certain limit to fulfilling the needs of the passengers,” an official from the ministry said. “The new system was suggested as there are still cases of unreasonable fare demands at places like airports, for the foreign tourists.”

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114