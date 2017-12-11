EXO’s ‘The War’ goes platinum, and beyond

ENTERTAINMENT

EXO (S.M. Entertainment)

EXO has gone 4-for-4 with its studio albums, achieving platinum status with all four full-length albums as of Monday.According to monthly album charts on Gaon, EXO has sold 1.086 million copies of “The War,” its fourth studio album. The repackaged version “The War: The Power of Music” has sold an additional 506,485 copies,The combined sales figure of nearly 1.6 million records is more than that of any other EXO record.The K-pop juggernaut splashed onto the music scene once again with the album, which topped iTunes album charts in 42 countries across the world at one point and sat at No. 1 for two straight weeks on the Billboard world albums chart.The record won album of the year at this year’s Mnet Asian Music Awards, while the group was named artist of the year at the Melon Music Awards. It marked the fifth straight year EXO had collected the honors.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)