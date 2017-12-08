Twice’s ‘Knock Knock’ tops most popular music video on YouTube

It marked the second consecutive year that the group topped the list after it snatched No. 1 spot on the list with its music video for “Cheer Up” last year.
Following “Knock Knock” on this year’s list was another music video from the group, “Signal,” which is the lead track off the group’s fourth mini album with the same title.
|A promotional image for “Knock Knock,” the lead track off Twice’s February album “Twicecoaster: Lane 2” (JYP Entertainment)
English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran was ranked on No. 7 with his music video for “Shape of You,” becoming the only non-K-pop singer on the Top 10 list. It was the second most popular music video of the year worldwide.
“YouTube Rewind,” the annual list released by YouTube, estimates popularity of the videos based on view count, viewing time, the numbers of shares, likes and comments.
By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)