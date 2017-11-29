Murder suspect stays with dead body for 3 days

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Bucheon Wonmi police officers arrested a male suspect Wednesday on charges of allegedly murdering his Korean-Chinese romantic partner of two years and then fleeing the scene with her credit card after a verbal fight at a motel in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province.The suspect, 49, is said to have reportedly strangled his 46-year-old Korean-Chinese girlfriend and ruthlessly killed the victim by sticking a knife into her neck and stomach area three times.The suspect was caught on security footage leaving the motel three days after the alleged homicide on Nov. 27 at 6:30 a.m. and later caught by the police at a motel in Anyang 12 hours later at 6:16 p.m.Upon investigation, the suspect acknowledged committing the murder due to a “verbal fight over financial problems” on Nov. 24. The suspect added that he could not help but kill his girlfriend out of pent-up anger and frustration at the time because “she had requested for money too often.”It is said that the suspect did not leave the motel room and stayed next to his girlfriend’s body for three days.When police interrogated the suspect, he claimed to have stayed with the victim due to his “guilt and shame.”By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)