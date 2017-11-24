‘Womad’ woman could face new charges in Australia

NATIONAL

Photo of the drugged orange juice the suspect claims to have used on the victim. (Womad capture)

The Korean woman charged with producing child abuse material in Australia could face new charges, sources said Friday.On Friday, Herald Business, the sister publication of The Korea Herald, interviewed the victim’s parents who said that the suspect could have faked her identification and credentials in landing a job as the family’s au pair. The mother of the victim, who used to work in the police force, discovered after the arrest that the suspect’s name did not match the name on her passport and that she lied about her previous job in a school.The new allegations suggest that the suspect could have possibly broke immigration and labor laws.Sources in Australia confirmed to The Korea Herald of the possibility that new charges could be brought against the suspect.The woman was charged Tuesday of producing child abuse material after she made a post on a Korean misandry website called “Womad” on Nov. 19, that she had grossly abused an Australian boy. She included images in the post.Police arrested the suspect on Monday. She will be remanded in custody until at least Jan.17, when evidence collected by investigators will be presented and a date set for a trial.Sources in Australia noted that the suspect could possibly be placed under ongoing police investigation between now and January, adding that the suspect is currently held at a remand center in the Northern Territory, Australia.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)