[Graphic News] Korea tops PISA scale in collaborative problem-solving

NATIONAL

South Korean youths scored the highest in terms of their collaborative problem-solving abilities at the Program for International Student Assessment 2015 test among 51 member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.PISA is an international assessment of students’ abilities in reading, mathematics and science at age 15. In 2015, PISA examined for the first time how well students cooperate with one another in solving problems. They also looked at students’ attitudes toward collaboration.According to PISA officials, Korean students scored 20 points higher than predicted, outshining other students from member nations of the OECD in terms of participation during collaborative problem-solving.