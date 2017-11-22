KBS, MBC year-end awards in limbo

ENTERTAINMENT

(KBS)

It has become uncertain whether the highly anticipated annual year-end awards ceremonies from two of Korea’s biggest TV networks, KBS and MBC, will take place, due to their respective long strikes.MBC, which recently ended a two-month strike, told The Korea Herald on Monday, “As the company is still under the normalization process, we are discussing whether to hold the year-end awards ceremonies.”The broadcaster, however, will still hold its traditional year-end music show “MBC Gayo Daejejeon” on New Year’s Eve.KBS, whose strike is ongoing, said, “While the ‘KBS Drama Awards’ will be held as usual, it is uncertain whether we will hold ‘KBS Entertainment Awards’ and ‘KBS Song Festival.’”In September, union members associated with the National Union of Mediaworkers at KBS and MBC went on strike simultaneously, calling for the removal of the networks’ management and the restoration of independent, fair reporting.Following the removal of MBC’s President Kim Jang-kyom, the unionized workers at the terrestrial network decided to end the strike on Nov. 14.By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)