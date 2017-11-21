Animal activists denounce revamp of dolphin show in Jeju

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Some dolphins at a theme park are being abused amid the ongoing construction of a show venue, says an animal protection group.The group held a press conference Monday in front of the Hoban Construction headquarters in Gangnam, Seoul. The construction company is in charge of running a theme park on Jeju Island, which runs a dolphin show.The activist group said the dolphins at the park are not being separated from the construction site while the show venue is being remodeled. According to the group, the dolphins are still being kept in their pools while the stage pool next to them is under construction.Dolphins are very sensitive to sounds and vibrations, therefore, they may be stressed by noise from the construction, the organization said, calling the act “animal abuse.”“Dolphin shows are considered as an act against life in foreign countries,” it added. “The show must be stopped and a proper shelter for the dolphins should be made.”By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)