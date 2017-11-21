Youth employment hits record low, senior jobs soar

BUSINESS

South Korea continues to struggle with its high youth unemployment rate, with the number of employed Korean youths hitting a record low last month and the number of senior citizens in Korea continuing to climb, according to data from Statistics Korea on Tuesday.



The number of employed Koreans aged 15 to 29 stood at 3.93 million in October, 52,000 lower compared to the same month last year. The employment figure also represents an all-time low percentage of 14.6 percent of Korea’s total employed population, which stands at 26.86 million.



Last month’s figures marked the fifth consecutive month of declining employment among young people.