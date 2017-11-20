BTS debuts at American awards show

ENTERTAINMENT

BTS has made its performance debut at an American awards show.



The K-pop sensation performed its hit single "DNA" at the 45th American Music Awards (AMAs) at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, which was broadcast live by ABC, Sunday night (local time).



BTS, also known as Bangtan Boys or Beyond The Scene, became the first Korean act to be invited to the awards ceremony.





Members of BTs pose prior to performing at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. (Yonhap)

"I can't believe it. I'm so honored to be here," J-hope said during an interview with Access Hollywood before the red carpet event for the AMAs. He attributed the honor to the group's official fan club A.R.M.Y.While in Los Angeles to attend the AMAs show, the boy band has appeared on CBS' "The Late Late Show With James Corden" and the popular ABC talk show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" The eight-member group will also appear on NBC's "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" before returning home. (Yonhap)