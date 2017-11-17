EXO’s Suho to play lead role in remake of Japanese drama ‘Rich Man, Poor Woman’

It will mark the singer-actor’s return to the small screen in 10 months since he appeared on the MBC drama “The Universe’s Star” in January.
Starring Shun Oguri and Satomi Ishihara, the original Japanese drama tells the love story of a young IT entrepreneur and a college girl who has trouble finding a job though she went to the prestigious Tokyo University.
|Suho of EXO (S.M. Entertainment)
The new drama will consist of 16 episodes and will be produced by iHQ. Its exact filming date has not been decided, but it aims to premiere in the first half of next year.
Suho will also star in the upcoming film “Middle School Girl A” (unofficial translation), which is based on a webtoon of the same title. Meanwhile, EXO will hold its fourth solo concert “EXO Planet #4 -- The ElyXiOn” from Nov. 24-26 at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.
By Kim So-yeon(syk19372@heraldcorp.com)