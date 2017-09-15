[News Focus] Korean companies exit China as THAAD crisis continues

BUSINESS

Korean companies operating in China are exiting the market, as anti-Korean sentiment stemming from intergovernmental tensions over Korea’s deployment of an American anti-missile system continues to hit sales.



On Friday, Lotte Shopping said in a disclosure that it had “selected a managing firm and is considering selling Lotte Mart’s stores in China, but no details have been decided at present.”



On Thursday, reports citing sources at Lotte said that Lotte Shopping had decided to sell its Lotte Mart brand’s 112 stores in China under the management of Goldman Sachs. Lotte Mart is a discount retail chain run by Lotte Shopping.





A shuttered Lotte Mart outlet in China (Yonhap)