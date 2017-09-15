Samsung releases advanced fitness band, VR headset in Korea

BUSINESS

The latest sport band Gear Fit2 Pro and VR with Controller are demonstrated, Friday. (Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics on Friday released an upgraded GPS-based fitness band and virtual reality headset in the South Korean market. The two had previously been unveiled at the IFA 2017 convention earlier this month.The company said it would start rolling out the fitness band Gear Fit2 Pro with newly added swimming functions in partnership with global sports brands at 229,000 won ($202) for a limited 1,000 units.The Gear Fit2 Pro is a 5ATM certified device with water resistance for up to 50 meters underwater. The band will have global swimwear brand Speedo’s latest training app, “Speedo On,” which allows users to track key swim metrics including lap count, lap time, stroke type and so forth.“Our new Samsung wearables help consumers ‘go beyond fitness’ and enjoy an active, balanced and fulfilled life in a smart and seamless,” said Koh Dong-jin, president of the IT & Mobile Communications Business at Samsung.The sport band also has improved accuracy, which offers real-time heart rate monitoring during any activities such as an afternoon nap or an invigorating cycling class. The device is able to automatically detect walking, running, cycling, dancing, basketball and other activities.Samsung is also scheduled to launch the Gear Sport smartwatch with similar fitness and mobile communications functions later this year.The company said it will launch the Gear VR with Controller, a virtual reality headset enabling virtual reality content with the latest Galaxy Note 8, S8 and Note Fan Edition smartphones, starting Wednesday.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com )