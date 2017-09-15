Two YouTubers to be accused of child abuse videos

NATIONAL

A screenshot of the Youtube video, where a father, disguised as a thief, threatens his child. (Save the Children)

Two YouTubers who post clips related to children are to be reported to the police for child abuse.Save the Children Korea, a nongovernmental organization that promotes children’s rights, said Thursday it would report the two YouTube users to Mapo Police Station in Seoul.According to the organization, one user uploaded a video in which a father disguised himself as a thief to scare his child. In the clip, the father threatens the child with an electric fly swatter, saying, “I will kidnap your mother.” He demanded that the child sing and dance, and the child complied while crying.Another user staged a situation in which a child steals money from the father’s wallet. The father ran over the child’s favorite doll with a car on purpose.Both channels have a considerable number of subscribers on YouTube.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)