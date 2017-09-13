Main opposition party asks corruption-tainted ex-president to leave

NATIONAL

Lew Seok-choon (C), the chief of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party`s reform panel, speaks during a press conference at the party headquarters in Seoul on Sept. 13, 2017. (Yonhap)

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party's reform panel recommended Wednesday that the party ask corruption-tainted former President Park Geun-hye and two of her close allies to leave it as part of its personnel revamp drive aimed at regaining public support.The panel made the decision after weeks of intense debate that laid bare a deep fissure between the reformists and those still sympathetic to Park who is currently on trial for a massive corruption scandal that led to her ouster in March.The departure recommendations for Park and Reps. Suh Chung-won and Cho Kyung-hwan came as the party has been seeking to unite the country's fractured conservatives to carve out a stronger parliamentary presence to keep the ruling bloc in check."We have to recommend that Park voluntarily leave the party to take political responsibility for (a range of issues) including the failed candidate nomination for the parliamentary elections in April 2016 and the defeat in the presidential vote in May," Lew Seok-choon, the panel's chief, told reporters."If our recommendations are not accepted, we have to take steps (to force her out) in line with the party rules," he added.Referring to Suh and Choi, Lew pointed out that they have a "heavy responsibility" to bear for the Park administration's failure that he said stemmed in part from factionalism fanned by Park's coterie.Lew, then, stressed the need for other party members to work together to shore up internal unity.Following Lew's announcement, LKP leader Hong Joon-pyo said his party leadership will discuss the panel's recommendations shortly before or after Oct. 17 when a court is set to deliver its ruling on Park. His remarks signaled that the party would not immediately carry out the recommendations.The panel's decision is in line with Hong's call for sweeping reform to refurbish their negative image associated with Park, start anew and create momentum for a possible merger with other conservative forces.A major rift among the conservatives erupted in December when a group of lawmakers against Park bolted from the party amid a factional feud. The group formed the splinter Bareun Party in January.Some Bareun Party members have demanded the removal of all LKP members loyal or sympathetic to Park to clear the way for any merger or alliance among conservatives. (Yonhap)