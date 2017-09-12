Japanese exchange trip to Korea seeks friendly ties

NATIONAL

A group of Japanese college students are in South Korea for a weeklong cultural exchange trip as part of an annual program re-enacting the Joseon Tongsinsa missions, or “goodwill sharing,” from Korea to Japan in the 17th century.Twenty-four students from Waseda University and Keio University are here through Sept. 19, aiming to promote mutual cultural understanding as part of the Japanese government’s Japan-East Asia Network of Exchange for Students and Youths.The group will attend seminars and visit several colleges in Korea for the promotion of cultural exchanges.From the 17th to 19th centuries, representatives from both sides had visited each other during the Joseon era to enhance diplomatic ties between the Korean king and the Japanese shogun. They shared traditional artworks and also played a role in reaffirming friendly relations following the Japanese invasion of Korea that took place from 1592-1598.The two neighboring countries submitted a joint application to register the centurieslong exchange program on the UNESCO Memory of the World list in 2015. The result will be announced later this year.An official who organized the event this year said the program would help build friendships among the participating students, especially in the face of current diplomatic challenges as nuclear threats from North Korea continue to grow.By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)